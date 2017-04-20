Last chance to avoid EU exit

From: Judith and Andrew Hattam, Penhurst Drive, Bexhill

If any of your readers are part of the 48 per cent who voted to remain in Europe, now is the time to do something for the future of our country.

The opportunity has been given to us to vote against Brexit. It may be that we have to vote for another party other than our usual one, but this could be the last chance to change the Government’s reckless pursuit of exit from Europe.

