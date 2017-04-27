League needs to sort fixtures out

From: Chris Barnes, Millfield Rise, Bexhill

Although I support Brighton (well done the Seagulls on getting promotion), I also watch Bexhill when I can.

It’s madness when Bexhill have no home fixtures in March or April. The league really needs to sort itself out.

Can we not have a proper fixture list next season?

I also wonder who decided to have the Little Common v Bexhill fixture on Easter Monday? With Brighton and Eastbourne at home, plus Lewes at home to Hastings, why wasn’t the fixture on either of the Saturdays?

Are Little Common so well off that they don’t need the money from having an increased number of spectators?

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live. Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on. 1) Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver 3) Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs 4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here. And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out! The Bexhill Observer - always the first with your local news. Be part of it.