Let’s hear from other religions

I always read Paul Minter’s letters in the Observer with a hint of amusement, last week he implied that the ‘Just A Thought’ section was just for Christian comments, if this is case, why?

There are thousands of religions in the world and possibly hundreds in the south east so why is the Observer excluding them? Don’t they have anything worth saying?

For that matter most, if not all of today’s great thinkers are people of no religion; scientists such as Brian Cox or Sir David Attenborough do not believe in any gods yet give us plenty to think about.

I’m not saying The Observer could get them to write for the paper but surely we must have our own home grown talent.

