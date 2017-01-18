LETTER: Afternoon walk spoilt by mess

Last weekend my wife and I took our visiting grandchildren for a walk on the beach and promenade below South Cliff, Bexhill.

All of us at some stage had our shoes covered in dog poo.

The concrete promenade was littered with piles of poo which we had to warn the children constantly to be careful of not tredding on.

Searching for shells on the beach became a case of how to avoid the piles of poo in among the pebbles, it was an absolute disgrace and embarrassment.

Rother District Council have guideline notices for dog usage on the beaches – this beach and promenade is designated ‘Clean it up ALL Year’.

There are also advisory notices attached to the railings warning of £1,000 fines for dog fouling but this does not appear to be enforced.

Come on dog owners please act responsibly – and clear up your dogs mess.

This area is rapidly becoming a dog toilet and a health hazard.

An afternoon walk spoilt.

R Collins

South Cliff

Bexhill

