LETTER: Are churches more dangerous?

Perhaps someone can explain to me why all church services must have two health and safety persons in attendance and yet MPs and H&S allow trains carrying 1,000+ passengers to leave on long and often potentially hazardous journeys lasting many hours with just a driver?

Perhaps there are some grave hidden dangers lurking in the pews waiting to do us harm!

Mike Rosner

Hillborough Close

Bexhill

