LETTER: Bill would not solve dispute

Thank you to the various rail action groups for their reasoned and even-handed letter about the current Southern rail dispute, which gave a good explanation of the background to the dispute and also offered a possible way forward.

What a contrast to the blinkered and partisan view offered by our MP Huw Merriman.

His proposed Bill would do nothing to solve the present problem but of course it is not intended to.

It is part of the long on-going Conservative ambition to eliminate Trade Unions altogether, in which they have had much success over the last 35 years.

Fair enough, you might say, but couldn’t he be honest about it?

John Gately

Harold Terrace

Battle

