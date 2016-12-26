LETTER: Build flats within church facade

Having just read the article about the proposed plan to demolish St Andrew’s Church, I wonder why the developers, Chameleon, cannot just develop within into flats and retain the whole of the external facade.

Projects similar to this have been very successful in other towns and the apartments command a good price.

It would be so sad to lose such a beautiful and historic church, after all the church has served the local community well. Surely we have enough blocks of very unattractive flats and apartments in Bexhill already.

Liz McGlynn

Station Road

Bexhill

