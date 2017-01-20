LETTER: Buildings left to scar townscape

As you walk around the streets of Bexhill do you ponder on the way buildings seem to be allowed to scar it and landlords or owners are not held to account.

The Old Cinema has been boarded up for a while now and we hear nothing about when work will begin on the new Wetherspoons.

There have been ugly brown boards over the windows of the hospice shop on the seafront for a while as well. St. Andrew’s Church seems to have lacked maintenance since the property developers took over ownership, but then of course they do wish to demolish it entirely.

Then there is what appears to many to be inactivity over parking issues. The parking of cars on double yellow lines at the corners of roads is clearly a very dangerous matter and one which, in the interests of safety, needs to be addressed.

If you visit towns which have town councils, are you struck by the difference?

Is our town known to be a laissez-faire one?

Carole Woodland

Cooden Drive

Bexhill

