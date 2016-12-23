LETTER: Cannot register without internet

A resident of Bexhill Central ward aged over 65 informs me that he attempted, on Wednesday, December 7, to register for the Community Governance Review at the Community Help Point at the entrance to the Rother District Council offices.

The employee he spoke to was unaware of the review, so he was unable to register.

According to a 2016 report from the Office of National Statistics, 47 per cent of households consisting of one adult aged 65 or older do not have household Internet access. And according to the 2011 census, almost one in four Bexhill households (23 per cent) fall into the over 65 single adult category.

At the Rother Council meeting on Monday, December 12, I asked the Cabinet Member with acting responsibility for Bexhill affairs whether the unsatisfactory situation at reception would be urgently addressed and whether the council’s existing Equalities Impact Assessment would be reviewed with appropriate further action if deemed necessary.

The polite reply I received appears to have been that the points I’ve made have been noted, will be looked into and that the council will get back to me. I look forward to a satisfactory reply from the Cabinet Member for Bexhill affairs, or a colleague in his continued absence, that addresses the existing lack of a registration opportunity at Rother reception as well as the specific measures being taken to assist households without Internet access.

Paul Courtel

Amherst Road

Bexhill

