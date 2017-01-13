LETTER: Care of the elderly matters

Funding for adult social care has been cut by 20 per cent in the last decade.

We are all living longer, so demand for care of the elderly will continue to increase in the years to come.

But central government continues to cut funding to county councils to provide social care.

In East Sussex, this is a real problem because of the high numbers of retired people living in the county.

Even a rise in the council tax will not raise enough money to meet the rising cost of adult social care.

The government has told council they can raise the council tax to help pay for the shortfall in funding for care of the elderly. This is an outrage.

Residents have already paid for public services with their income tax and national insurance contributions, and taxes from private pensions.

People should not fear growing old, and services must be provided for the old, sick and disabled.

The wealth of this country was built on the taxes paid for 50 years by our pensioners.

The pensioners of this country have served their country well and have earned the right to be treated with dignity and respect when they become old and frail and need our support.

Cllr Charles Clark

County councillor

Bexhill East

