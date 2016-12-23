LETTER: Cheapest way to stop bad parking

The cheapest way to deal with illegal parking on Battle High Street, and elsewhere, would be for members of the public to take photographs of illegally parked vehicles on their mobile phones and send it to the police for them to issue a parking ticket.

Dashcam evidence is now accepted by the police as evidence of dangerous driving, so why not photograph evidence of illegal parking, which can create dangerous situations for drivers and pedestrians?

Perhaps even simpler would be a note put behind a windscreen wiper on offending vehicles informing them that there vehicle has been photographed and sent to the police as evidence of their illegal parking, even if it hasn’t!

I D Tomisson

Station Road

Crowhurst

