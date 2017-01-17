LETTER: Children have magic moments

Magic moments, Barry Turnwell’s Just a Minute Christian comment, got me thinking about this morning’s service at Christchurch Methodist.

It was good to see young children, and even one too young to go out for Sunday school who was a real angel walking up and down and examining us oldies with a serious face.

After the service I had coffee with a young man playing his Nintendo 3DS.

Rather unwisely I decided to show him what I know about a DS and Pokemon games, but it seems I am out of touch these days.

Jesus said we must become as children to understand his kingdom.

Children have so many magic moments every day.

Perhaps we should let them speak more in services about how magic life can be?

Paul Minter

Constable Way

Bexhill

