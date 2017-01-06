LETTER: Fears parking will cause crash

E. Freeman (Observer, December 23) suggests that those who complain about illegal parking ‘should get out more’.

May I suggest that when he next gets out he pops into Specsavers and then, thus armed with clear vision, strolls to the junction of Brassey Road and Canteloupe Road where at almost any given time he will witness at least six or more cars and/or vans illegally parked on double-yellow lines and adjacent to the junction.

Not only are they illegally parked they are also dangerously parked and present a very real threat to both drivers and pedestrians alike by virtue of the fact that their proximity to the junction obstructs the required sight-lines making it impossible, once at the junction, to see up or down the road for oncoming vehicles (that incidentally travel far too quickly on both roads) and equally impossible for the drivers of those fast-approaching vehicles to see either cars or pedestrians, many of the latter slow and disabled, emerging from or crossing the junction.

I fear there will one day be either a serious or, far worse, fatal accident at this junction (and I know there are many similar such examples in the area) which possibility I feel should, in any debate, take the very highest precedence.

Martin E. Richards

Brassey Road

Bexhill

