LETTER: Frustration at queue jumpers

I am writing this as an OAP before anyone complains.

Last week in Co-op, the post office and the bank, three different old ladies blatantly pushed ahead in the queue, they knew what they were doing.

Typically, no one said a thing. The British hide behind being too polite, we don’t complain, so councils and governments walk all over us.

Use your politeness to gently point out that there is a queue and that (pointing) is the end of it.

Julie Camden-Field

London Road

Bexhill

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bexhill Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.