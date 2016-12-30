LETTER: Great memories of mid-1980s

Seeing Mr Wilson’s letter last week brought back some great memories of the mid-1980s.

Glossy brochures and promises of huge investment.

What am I talking about, the Bexhill and Hastings Western Bypass plans.

Seems we are gradually getting bypass-lite with single carriage way and at grade junctions running almost the same route as the original plans.

Difference, other than being over 30 years late, is that it is being paid for by building huge numbers of houses, so that the road will be full almost immediately; so much for forward planning.

Kevin Higginson

Quebec Close

Bexhill

