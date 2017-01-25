LETTER: Groundhog Day can be positive

Repeated misery for rail commuters was the subject of Groundhog Day, the Observer’s comment by Blaise Tapp, community content editor. Sometimes life can seem not only the same every day, but also only filled with bad news.

Compare this with page 71 where our friend Barry Turnwell offers inspiration and enthusiasm in his latest Just a minute Christian comment.

Readers have the opportunity to hear him speak at local Methodist churches and let me tell you he can be a real entertainer.

Some might say he is more suited to a TV game show than preaching, as he draws the crowds in the same way Jesus did.

So yes life can be very circular, like the same days repeating. Here I am again writing a letter, on a Sunday, after attending the morning service at Christchurch Methodist. The subject is also similar.

Should this make us feel negative or positive?

That will depend on whether you are spiralling downwards looking for all the bad news, or spiralling upwards reading Barry’s magic moments and inspiration.

Paul Minter

Constable Way

Bexhill

