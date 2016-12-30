LETTER: Heartfelt thanks to care home

Can I through your paper thank the staff at Lindsay Hall Nursing Home for all the care they showed to my Mum Kay, who died this week after being in their care for over four years.

I would like to express my heartfelt thanks on behalf of my family for their kindness, dedication and understanding.

Jane Hollowood

De La Warr Parade

Bexhill

