LETTER: Is this the year for a solution?

As we enter into 2017, will this be the year the Bexhill parking problem is resolved?

Will we see 20 minute parking reinstated as we once had in Devonshire Square, or some enforcement?

We could see more parking created, by extending the Sainsbury car parking over the railway.

However, I think not, until we get some sort of administration for Bexhill.

Looking forward to Sussex Day, June 16, 2017.

Paul Lendon

Bexhill Sussex Day champion

Buxton Drive

Bexhill

