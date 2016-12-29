LETTER: Leave council name well alone

No! No! Absolutely not! Paul Lendon (Observer, 18 November) wants to change the name of the Rother area of East Sussex to Bexhill and District because ‘it really does not do much for Bexhill’.

A change to that name would sound more like a bus company, reminiscent of Maidstone and District.

And why should the name be changed in order to do something for Bexhill anyway? If the residents want to enhance the image of Bexhill call it by it’s proper name of Bexhill-on-Sea, that might do it.

Bexhill is not the centre of the known universe as some, including Rother District Council who effectively govern Bexhill, would have us believe. It has no ancient history. Where is it’s abbey, castle or citadel?

Battle, Bodiam and Rye boast all those attractions which are well known and much visited. Bexhill is situated on the periphery of the area, whereas the River Rother runs down through Rye and is more indicative of the nature of the area as a whole.

The majority of Rother district residents live outside of Bexhill and I am reasonably sure would not want to be known as ‘and District’.

Personally I think that Rother is an attractive name for the area, it chimes with Wealden to the west and Shepway to the east.

Leave well alone I say.

Rod Came

Crown Cottage

Brede

