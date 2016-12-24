LETTER: Leave parking situation as it is

I’m writing in response to the article about people in Bexhill wanting controlled parking.

I feel that the fact Bexhill doesn’t have traffic wardens, parking meters and streets full of parking restrictions is a real bonus to this town. Parking in neighbouring Hastings is a total nightmare and seriously puts me and my family off shopping/visiting as often as we would like.

To be able to find permitted parking not too far from Bexhill town centre and the seafront is brilliant and enables people to visit the shops/beach whenever they like. Despite comments I have read about ‘chaos’ on the streets and illegal parking everywhere you look (I think these people seriously need to get out more) I have never witnessed this myself, in fact quite the opposite - because people don’t have to drive miles to find a parking space I think this means there is plenty of legitimate spaces which people of this town are happy to park in.

I really don’t understand why anyone would consider wardens doling out fines, no parking for miles without being charged and people being forced to fight for every parking space a good idea – I have lived in towns where this is a case and it is a nightmare.

I have seen this town change from being quite a dead backwater to become a much more thriving, popular town where lots of people visit the bustling prom’ in the summer and the revived De La Warr – placing parking restrictions all around the town would be very likely to reverse this progress, please leave it as it is!

E Freeman

Crofton Park Avenue

Bexhill

