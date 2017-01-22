LETTER: Link road is not value for money

Yet again we have been misled by our elected representatives. Had the true cost of the link road been published at the time, the DfT would not have sanctioned the road, it was bottom of the ‘value for money’ list as it was.

RDC and ESCC still quote figures for the benefits of the road but never include a time scale or details of how these benefits will manifest themselves.

Our elected representatives do not look after our interests, only their own and of their clique, no wonder voters defied them and voted for Brexit.

Tony Ashby

College Road

Bexhill

