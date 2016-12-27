LETTER: Need to protect our heritage

So, Chameleon Refurbishments wishes to deprive Bexhill of one of its few architectural gems and demolish St Andrew’s Church. Shame on them!

We have enough non-descript modern developments in the town, which leave the spirits feeling low. The vision of St Andrew’s really lifts the spirits. The new proposed development would entail cars crossing the pavement to access the car park and present a threat to pedestrians, especially mothers with young children and the elderly.

To view the application visit http://www.rother.gov.uk/article/361/Online-applications-decisions-and-appeals and search for RR/2016/2800/P.

Let us not allow our heritage to be pillaged.

Carole Woodland

Cooden Drive

Bexhill

