LETTER: Never an issue with a warden

This follows on from the Battle Observer last week with regards to parking in Battle.

The situation has become totally out of hand, people just parking were they want with no consideration to others, how long will it be before someone gets hurt?

Parking on double yellow lines, especially at the top of Marley Lane, parking on a solid white line by the level crossing were there is a clear sign to say it is an offence to park here.

My husband actually knocked on someone’s window who had parked there and she had no idea she couldn’t park there.

The parking is really bad around Battle and Langton School at drop off and pick up times, also up Caldbec Hill and just generally in the High Street

We never had this issue when we had the traffic warden.

Tracey Pickton

Knights Meadow

Battle

