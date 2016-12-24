LETTER: Punishing those who pay to park

Merry Christmas Rother District Council!

I say that with tongue firmly in cheek after the council changed the local parking machines in the Battle area so that you now have to enter the first four digits of your registration number before you can pay to park.

On the plus side, for the council, it means that you can no longer try and be nice to a fellow user of the car park by passing on your partially-used ticket, after all paying for a parking space shouldn’t be about who is using it.

In addition this new system is more confusing for elderly users of the car parks, as I personally witnessed today, and how much of our community charge did it cost to install these new machines?

They refuse to pay a parking warden’s salary, to stop the blatant parking on double yellow lines, in the bus stop, in the taxi rank etc, but can find the money to change the parking machines and try and squeeze a few more pounds from those of us who park legitimately.

M. Eldridge

Whattlington Road

Battle

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bexhill Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.