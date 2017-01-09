LETTER: Share concerns at panel meeting

Bexhill Central Neighbourhood Police Panel is currently the only operating police panel in Bexhill.

It is resident-led, and covers neighbourhood policing issues for the town centre, which includes all local businesses and Bexhill railway station.

The panel meets quarterly, when it receives updates from the Neighbourhood Policing Team and sets the three neighbourhood policing priorities for the town centre for the next quarter.

In this way, it is generally regarded to be an effective panel for the town and an important forum for communication.

The next meeting will be held on Wednesday, January 11 at the Bexhill Youth and Community Centre (near Sainsburys) on Station Road at 6.30 pm.

If you have any issues (other than car parking) which you would like to raise which affect you or your business within Bexhill Central

Ward, you will be very welcome to bring them to the meeting on Wednesday, January 11.

Yolanda Laybourne

Chairman

Bexhill Central Neighbourhood Police Panel

Jameson Road

Bexhill

