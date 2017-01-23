LETTER: Situation needs to be addressed

It was a treat to see so many people out and about on the Bexhill prom over the Christmas holiday. Unfortunately the pleasure was marred by so many irresponsible dog owners allowing their pooches to foul the seafront and failing to remove it.

I am not criticising responsible dog owners, the most of whom pick it up and deposit it in the many available receptacles.

I worry about the children coming into contact with the excrement and the catastrophe it can cause i.e. disease and even blindness.

The situation is becoming worse and it needs to be addressed.

There are many signs threatening fines, if these were implemented perhaps it would make these mindless individuals think twice.

R. Sanderson

Top Cross Road

Bexhill

