LETTER: Sort out ‘illegal parking’ of mess

Further to last week’s edition focussing on illegal and thoughtless parking around the town, perhaps the council could also consider the ‘illegal parking’ of dog mess – out for a walk this morning I have already encountered two deposits in the middle of pavements.

How can the dogs’ owners just walk away without clearing up?

M Chawner

Reginald Road

Bexhill

