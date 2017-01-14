LETTER: Stop wearing hats with fur

So many ladies this winter are wearing woolly pull-on hats with a real fur pompom.

The fur on these pompoms came from rabbits, coyotes or foxes. These poor animals are kept in small, outside cages in freezing temperatures. They are kept in this way because the cold weather makes their coats grow longer. These poor animals live a terrible life and their sole purpose is to appeal to our vanity. If you got one of these hats for Christmas, please stop wearing it and hopefully this fashion item will lose its appeal.

Janice Staines

Cooden Drive

Bexhill

