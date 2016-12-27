LETTER: Time for church to be sacrificed

Love is about sacrifice and church is about the whole community. It is time for a church building to be sacrificed to make life better for everyone. I propose we knock down St Barnabas church and build a multi-storey car park on the site.

This could solve parking problems in Bexhill town centre in a single stroke.

I further propose that Christians locally focus their efforts on revitalising Sackville Road church. With the new car park it could again see 300 people attending on a Sunday, like at its peak. But also activities for the whole community, of all ages, seven days a week.

Driving round and round and never finding a space for ourselves is no longer an option. We need to plant new ideas in the heart of our town. Provide a clear vision for the future.

Paul Minter

Constable Way

Bexhill

