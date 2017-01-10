LETTER: Trust supports junior doctors

I am writing in response to your story about junior doctor training accreditation at the trust in the paper dated December 23.

I want to allay any concerns local people might have about the future of junior doctor training here at ESHT.

The ‘fears’ we could be ‘stripped of training accreditation’ could not be further from the truth.

The verbal feedback we have received from the GMC following their two-day inspection has, on the whole, been very positive.

It reflects the significant improvements we have been making across the whole of the organisation this year.

Any issues the GMC have had, have either already been addressed or are well on their way to being resolved.

Junior doctors play a vital role in the medical care we provide our patients and we very much value their contribution.

We strive to provide them with the best medical training possible and are responsive to any feedback they give us about the quality of their training.

A key part of our success in medical education is due to the expertise and skill of our consultants, who take immense pride in supporting junior medical staff.

I am sure this will be borne out when we receive our written report from the GMC.

Dr David Walker

Medical director

East Sussex Healthcare Trust

