LETTER: Why don’t bikes have mirrors?

I certainly agree with Caroline Hernu with regard to cyclists having no bells.

But I think even more importantly as vehicle drivers we have to endure cyclists on the open road that apparently don’t think it’s cool to have a rear facing mirror on their cycles. This applies to not only lone riders but sometimes many cyclists obviously from clubs etc.

And to pass these people often two abreast which you eventually have to do is a nightmare.

I just cannot understand why these people wouldn’t want to know what is coming up behind them and the risks involved in not giving way a little.

All motorised vehicles have to have rear facing mirrors by law and I don’t understand why this doesn’t apply to cycles.

Jim Spice

Northiam Road

Staplecross

