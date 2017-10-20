Listen to what the public wants

From: Terry Byrne, Manor Road, Bexhill

I was really sorry to hear that Tea Beside The Sea was closing. Evidently it doesn’t fit in with Rother District Council’s vision for Bexhill.

However, given the support that a public petition to keep it open received last year, it is a very good fit with the wishes of the people of Bexhill.

It was a great venue for local dance groups and bands and I’m sure a lot of Observer readers will have heard visitors saying how lucky we are to have such a great place.

Sad then that Rother District Council doesn’t share our view.

I see this as just another example, and there are many, of just how unrepresentative Rother District Council are when it comes to issues that are specific to Bexhill.

If there was ever an example of how much we need a town council then surely this is it.

Remember every click on the governance review page on RDC’s website and every postcard that is sent in gets us one step nearer to having the Bexhill that we, not they, want.