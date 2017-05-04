Long days did not burn us out

From: Jeremy Taylor, Mill Corner, Northiam

I refer to your leading column on ‘extended hours’ on April 28.

I am quite surprised parents feel their children will be ‘burnt out’ if plans to extend the school day go ahead.

I have always considered school days in the UK to be short in my experience.

I attended a private British school in my home town of Buenos Aires, Argentina, where I was born and grew up. We did the full English curriculum in the morning and the full Argentine curriculum in Spanish in the afternoon, which took eight hours, and we did our rugby and cricket training after school hours.

I don’t consider that ‘burnt me out’. I am still in touch with my class mates who are now 79/80 years old and scattered all over the world after successful careers.

At the age of 79 I certainly don’t feel ‘burnt out’. I am also surprised at the number of breaks and half term breaks over the school year in the UK. In Argentina we got two weeks in winter and two and a half months in summer.

