Major changes since proposal

From: Kevin Dillistone, Shepherds Close, Little Common

A letter to councillors: Thank you for the information leaflet you sent to residents around Little Common regarding the plan showing the proposed changes.

This was a consultation which took place over 10 years ago and I’m sure you are aware that there has been some major changes in the development to Little Common since then.

Namely the development of Little Common Green and the proposed building development off Meads Road.

Both of these with increase the road traffic around Little Common roundabout considerably without this age old proposal.

May I suggest a development that would not cost a penny but would ease the traffic congestion considerable around the centre of the village?

Firstly make the car park that is connected from Birkdale to Cooden Sea Road free parking instead of a Pay and Display area, which is never full despite the parking which takes place on every corner and double yellow lines throughout the village.

Couple this with the employment of a traffic warden, who could be shared with Bexhill town, Sidley and Battle in such a way that there would be no set attendance at any of these sites. The fines that would result due to parking tickets correctly issued would off-set the salary paid to the traffic warden.

By taking up this suggestion it would be both cost effective and also be more acceptable to the people of Little Common rather that raising a proposal that most of the local population had considered ‘shelved and disbanded’ after 10 years, and is so out of date with the current situation.