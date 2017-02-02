Make pavements safer for users

At the beginning of this week, I had the opportunity of taking my buggy out to do some errands I had not been able to do in the cold weather.

I went down Sea Road, along St Leonards Road, down Western Road, to the mini Tesco and then along Beeching Road and down London Road.

About six places where there were dips off the pavements for buggies, nearly all were on one side of the road only. I actually had to go along a piece of road where I got harassed by the people in cars.

Coming along Beeching Road was probably the worst. I crossed the road via a dip in the pavement only to find myself well and truly trapped on the opposite side, so unless I bumped the buggy off a two inch pavement causing it damage, I was stuck.

Luckily a knight in shining armour arrived, well a gent in overalls, and got me off the grass bank I was stuck on.

It wouldn’t cost a fortune to add slopes on both sides of the road, much safer for both pedestrians and buggy users.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bexhill Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.