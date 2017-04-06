Make sure firm is up to the job

From: M Chawner, Reginald Road, Bexhill

I would like to expand on something raised by Mr Stocker in last week’s paper concerning waste collection, or lack of.

At the time of writing (2.30pm on Monday) my black bin still has not been emptied; my collection day is Friday.

I am not able to report a missed collection until the next working day, Monday, if bins are not collected on the Friday.

Since late 2016 collections have been erratic at best – despite being “ordered” by the council in its email alerts to place my bin outside “by 7 am on the day of collection” our bins are very rarely collected during the morning; if they are collected on the due day, it has usually been quite late (I think 8.40pm is the latest so far), but bins have also been collected on the Saturday or Sunday – but again, quite late in the day.

When I have contacted the council, the reasons for non-collection have included - normal crew reported sick; different crew, not experienced on the round; inability for refuse lorry to access road due to parked vehicles.

Each time I am assured the bins will be emptied as soon as possible.

While I can accept the odd lapse in collection this has now been happening with regularity; there will always be parked vehicles so if this is the real problem why not see if alternative action can be taken – collect and wheel bins to the lorry, for example?

Use a smaller truck that may be able to better negotiate the streets (which does seem to happen when they eventually arrive so I’m not sure why this vehicle can’t be deployed at the outset); work with the Highways Agency/local police to look at local parking issues and where necessary enforce parking regulations?

What also troubles me however is how the council arrive at awarding contracts to companies that clearly cannot cope with what is expected of them.

It is all very well cancelling the Kier contract but the council needs to be sure that whoever gets the new contract is up to the job and meets all the service agreements that are put in place.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live. Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on. 1) Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver 3) Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs 4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here. And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out! The Bexhill Observer - always the first with your local news. Be part of it.