More tolerance is needed

From: J Camden-Field, London Road, Bexhill

Yet again we have people trying to take older people’s freedom away.

Stop them driving they cry, yes I know some drive too slowly but most younger people drive too fast.

It’s ok if you live in a city where often there is 24-hour transport but down here we do not have that so if you want to go to the theatre in the evening you can’t get home.

If visiting friends you can only stay until the last bus how draconian.

All these people bleating about the elderly will themselves be old themselves one day – see how you would like your independence snatched from you.

A bit of tolerance is all that is needed.