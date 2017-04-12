From: Paul Lendon, Bexhill Sussex Day Champion, Buxton Drive, Bexhill

I recently attended the fabulous 18th Beatles Day.

This year they were celebrating 50 years of the Sergeant Pepper LP.

What I particularly like about the event is that it gives local musical talent the chance to demonstrate how good Beatles music has stood the test of time.

I would love to see a simpler event put on at the De La Warr, perhaps on Sussex Day 2018. Any takers?

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live. Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on. 1) Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver 3) Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs 4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here. And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out! The Bexhill Observer - always the first with your local news. Be part of it.