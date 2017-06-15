New markings have not helped

From: L. Smith, High Street, Battle

I am writing in response to the recent letter from Kathryn Field regarding the parking situation in Battle.

Being a resident of Battle, I of course applaud any action taken to sort out the current parking issues that affect our wonderful town and of course bring back much needed visitors and shoppers to a High Street which is noticeable by its increasing number of empty premises.

But to say the recent repainting of road markings and a proactive police presence has made any improvement, I’m sorry to say it has made no difference whatsoever.

As a resident of the High Street I can safely say that people continue to park illegally on the double yellow lines, within the loading bays and the bus stops, ignoring all the lovely new road markings.

It has to be said that many of the people who park illegally are not visitors to the town, but in fact residents of the High Street, so we only have ourselves to blame.

I’m convinced the only way to actually change the town for the better and sort out the parking problem once and for all would be to invest in a traffic warden?

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live. Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on. 1) Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver 3) Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs 4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here. And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out! The Bexhill Observer - always the first with your local news. Be part of it.