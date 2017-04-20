No benefit from less foreign aid

From: Joseph Mullen, Foamcourt Waye, Ferring

While Derek Stocker’s claim that ‘foreign aid rise is unacceptable’ (letters, Observer 14/4) has some validity; it is because all aid increases should be based on performance poverty audits and good governance.

If the aid budget is reduced there is no guarantee that other services would benefit, as we have seen in the £350 million referendum promise for the health service. Our services could be improved at a stroke by adequate budgetary funding out of general taxation, independent of any overseas aid allocations.

Overseas aid goes to international organisations, famine relief bodies, NGOs, refugee relief, and other humanitarian causes. Ironically it is often suggested that for every £1 of aid given, £2 returns to the UK economy through procurement and international research and education.

Overseas aid actually reduces the flow of economic migrants as home country economies are improved and stabilisation through aid reduces the numbers of asylum seekers.

It is not in the UK’s interest to reduce aid but to ensure that it is transparent, competent and adequately supervised.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live. Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on. 1) Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver 3) Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs 4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here. And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out! The Bexhill Observer - always the first with your local news. Be part of it.