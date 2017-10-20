Parking policy is unnecessary

From: N. West, Bowes Road, Ealing

I was recently visiting friends for a few days in an area of Hastings with a parking restriction of two hours.

I was amazed to be told that the parking department does not accept a disabled blue badge. How many people can there possibly be in Hastings, or visitors to Hastings, with a blue badge, to cause a problem? It is time someone in the council told its parking department that this is quite unnecessary and unacceptable.