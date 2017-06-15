Parties need to work smarter

From: Nick Perry, London Road, St Leonards

I was very glad to see Stephen Lloyd win in Eastbourne but sorry for my colleagues in Lewes. Honestly, if we want fewer Tories at Westminster, the parties do need to work in a smarter way. I should congratulate Amber. I hope she will return to being a pro-European voice in Parliament.

