Party needs to support leader

From: Julie Camden-Field, London Road, Bexhill

What is it with the Conservatives? They are not supportive of their elected leaders.

At this time, it is more important than ever that they stand behind their leader instead of trying to promote themselves.

So poor old Theresa May had a cough and the slogan on the wall behind her had a malfunction, it’s not her fault and nothing to do with her speech. Get a grip, support her and stop trying to promote yourselves.

Ever heard of the word ‘unite’?