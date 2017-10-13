Pavilion lacks any character

From: Jack Seabrook, Hastings Road, Bexhill
It was a lovely sunny morning, so I was taken out for coffee to the top floor of the De La Warr Pavilion.
I hadn’t been for some time so I was looking for changes.
It was clean, but completely devoid of character.
All the staff were dressed in black from head to toe. I thought I’d been taken to a funeral parlour.
It got worse – I looked into the restaurant. Everything in there was black, tables and chairs – and not a patron to be seen. I don’t blame them – it was the most depressing place you could imagine.
How can anyone want to celebrate in a place like that?
The only relief was to look out to sea.
