Pavilion lacks any character

From: Jack Seabrook, Hastings Road, Bexhill

It was a lovely sunny morning, so I was taken out for coffee to the top floor of the De La Warr Pavilion.

I hadn’t been for some time so I was looking for changes.

It was clean, but completely devoid of character.

All the staff were dressed in black from head to toe. I thought I’d been taken to a funeral parlour.

It got worse – I looked into the restaurant. Everything in there was black, tables and chairs – and not a patron to be seen. I don’t blame them – it was the most depressing place you could imagine.

How can anyone want to celebrate in a place like that?

The only relief was to look out to sea.