Performance was wonderful

From: Jean Tucker, Woodville Road, Bexhill

At the Stables Theatre Hastings last weekend I saw a great feel good musical play called SAVE OUR THEATRE, created and written by Viv Wormely-Healing featuring her musical theatre groups Dancemoves.

What a treat, a really good story line, which I think could easily be adapted for the West End stage, great dancing and singing with a breathtaking tap routine which closed the show.

It’s very difficult to pick out someone who really shone, but if I had to do that it would surely go to little Alfie James aged just seven who gave a heart warming performance of “Pure Imagination”.

He put everything into the song, showing he knew exactly what he was singing about with expression in the right places, a true little star in the making.

The audience went mad whooping and cheering when he finished the song, there was so much noise that the little lad put his hands over his ears as it was so loud!

I cannot wait for the next production from the pen of the very talented Viv.

Well done to everyone, it was just great.