Pier owes a lot to contribution

From: Tom Geddes, Marine Court, St Leonards

It is splendid news that the Hastings Pier has won three architectural awards, but disgraceful if the judges really did not mention the major contribution of the Heritage Lottery Fund (over £11 million) without which the project would have been impossible. If they did, the acknowledgement should have been included in the report; if they didn’t, your reporter should have reminded readers of this generous grant to a project which was by no means a certain candidate.

The lacuna makes Hastings seem ungrateful for this immense support and may discourage further aid from many sources.

