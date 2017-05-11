Privilege to work for community

From: Cllr Stuart Earl, Terminus Avenue, Bexhill

Through your pages I would like to express my thanks to the electorate of West Bexhill.

It really is a privilege to be given this opportunity to work on behalf of the community on ESCC. I always have great respect for all those who stand for election, we should value and appreciate our democracy, because we have choice, when so many do not.

Although sadly there will always be party politics, I genuinely believe that locally we could manage very well without them.

Over the next four years I will do my very best to represent every resident who requires my help. I said from the outset that I would never make promises that I could not fulfil.

I cannot change the real world, but I will work diligently and do my very best to persuade those who hold the purse strings to invest in Bexhill. If you are interested in Bexhill why not stand yourself as an independent councillor, be proud of your town and make difference for future generations.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live. Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on. 1) Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver 3) Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs 4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here. And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out! The Bexhill Observer - always the first with your local news. Be part of it.