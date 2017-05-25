Rating is cause for celebration

From: Huw Merriman, Amherst Road, Bexhill

Congratulations to Bexhill Academy.

Ofsted’s decision to rank Bexhill Academy as a ‘good’ school is a cause for celebration.

The challenge taken on by the headteacher, Heidi Brown, and the academy team, was a formidable one.

For them to deliver this ranking is an extraordinary example of determination, drive and a desire to put this school where it should be.

We should all congratulate Heidi and her team for giving generations an opportunity to succeed.

With all five secondary schools in this constituency now being ranked as good or outstanding, we are clearly blessed by great headteachers, staff, governors and, of course, pupils.

