Road needs to be addressed

I don’t know what the majority of drivers think about our local roads and the awful surfaces we are having to negotiate, but the road that leads to Little Common after the traffic lights at the bottom of King Offa way is becoming increasingly dangerous, especially the pits and bumps in the Hastings bound carriageway.

I have contacted the council about it on more than one occasion, the answer the last time was that the road is nothing to do with our local council at all.

Apparently it is in the wonderful caring hands of ‘Highway England’, a name we have possibly heard in connection to build a tunnel almost under Stonehenge.

Now to me that says a lot about how important Little Common road is to these people and since when has our local council not been in charge of our local roads?

The particular stretch of road is now quite dangerous and in fact more dangerous than before with traffic bottle necked from the junction traffic lights at London Road where vehicles rushing down King Offa Way are funnelled into a bottleneck leading to a pedestrian crossing before the Atha Bar.

Now what is happening is that traffic from Eastbourne direction are attempting to avoid the really rotten road surface that was last dug up to help clear surface water (failed miserably) and is now encouraging drivers to go into the oncoming lane and making a dangerous situation.

This is on top of the situation whereby traffic turning right into Little Common road from the new link road are still turning right when the lights at the bottom of King Offa Way are green, an accident waiting to happen?

Let us hope that the Highways England crew get to the problem on Little Common road before it sinks even more or causes a traffic accident.

