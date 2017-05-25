Roadworks are taking forever

From: Steve Eades, West Parade, Bexhill

Does anyone know how long the roadworks on the Egerton/Sackville Road roundabout are going to take? They seem to have gone way beyond their proposed completion date.

Already this must rank as the slowest job in the history of civil engineering and most worryingly, there seems to be no sign of it being finished anytime yet.

I had assumed originally that the works would have been finished for Easter but at the current rate of progress it will probably be August Bank Holiday.

I would have thought a competent contractor would have completed these works in three or four weeks.

The disruption this is causing motorists, pedestrians and business is incommensurate with its value to the town. This is some paving and kerbing not the Clifton Suspension Bridge.

As a matter of fact, the whole area around the works actually looks worse now than it was before the work was started.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live. Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on. 1) Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver 3) Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs 4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here. And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out! The Bexhill Observer - always the first with your local news. Be part of it.